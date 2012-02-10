Diablo 3 release date set for Spring

Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime narrowed down a release period for Diablo 3 in an Activision-Blizzard earnings call last night, recorded by Seeking Alpha . "We are targeting a Q2 launch for Diablo III," he said, placing the release date somewhere between April and June. "We expect to announce more details about the release schedule in the coming weeks," he added.

Morhaime also acknowledged the big changes that Blizzard have been making to Diablo 3 recently. "After receiving feedback from the community and our internal teams, we've implemented changes to the game, which we believe will greatly improve the game experience and ensure that the final release will live up to our high expectations."

The recent release of the Battle.Net Balance system suggested that Diablo 3 might finally be close to release. Battle.Net Balance will let players turn Diablo 3 auction house earnings into currency that can be used to pay for World of Warcraft game time.