Destiny 2 Vault of Glass: Everything we know

Raids have become the norm in Bungie's MMO, and the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass is next. From Leviathan all the way up to Deep Stone Crypt, they are the game's ultimate test, but we tend to have a good idea what to expect from them by now. But that wasn’t always the case.

Raids were once a total mystery; Nobody knew what to expect when the Vault of Glass first launched in the original Destiny in 2014. Anticipation was at an all-time high, and the Vault of Glass delivered. It was a turning point for what some might have considered a floundering experiment, and now it’s back for Destiny 2.

So, if you've never experienced it, or could use a refresher, here’s everything we know about the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass release date, loot, how to prepare for it, and more.

The Vault of Glass launches on Saturday, May 22 during the Destiny 2 weekly reset, (aka around 10 am PDT, 1pm EDT, and 6pm BST). As with every raid, the first 24 hours will have Contest Mode active. This means that a hard cap will be imposed on your power level that limits you to 25 below each encounter’s set power level.

Unlike previous raids, the Vault of Glass is not tied to a location, largely because it was located in Ishtar Sink on the, now-vaulted, Venus. Instead, it can be found in your Director under the new legends tab added in Season of the Splicer.

Destiny 2 Vex Mythoclast: Gear and changes to expect

While Bungie has been relatively secretive, it has assured the community of a few things. First is Luke Smith’s acknowledgement that Champions could feature in the Vault of Glass. Joe Blackburn also said to Polygon that there will be further changes: "[Vault of Glass] is probably pretty different than if we just did a straight port of Vault of Glass."

However, this doesn’t mean it’s a whole new raid entirely. Many of the weapons are making a return in the raid, which you can view over at Light.gg. As such, I believe it’s safe to assume that the core of the Vault of Glass will remain the same: five encounters, starting with the plate mechanic in the Waking Ruins and closing with the Atheon boss fight.

We also know that the Vex Mythoclast exotic fusion rifle will return along with the raid. It's the same gun from the original Destiny, with the main difference being that defeating enemies builds stacks of Overcharge. When fully overcharged, swap fire mods to unleash more powerful bullets.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The necessary power level, and how to prepare

Outside of Contest Mode, the recommended power level for the Vault of Glass is 1300, which is below the Season of the Splicer’s powerful gear cap. This means that those who achieved the maximum powerful gear cap in the previous season will already be at the required level.

Unlike Destiny 2's other raids, we have the benefit of hindsight. That means existing Vault of Glass guides will likely still be relevant—including mine when it goes live next week. While there might be some changes in the Destiny 2 version, you can safely assume the following:

Vex will be the main enemy type, so expect Void and Arc shields.

Sniper damage resistance on your armour will be a must for Hobgoblins.

Solar and Void damage resistance will cover Minotaurs and Hobgoblins.

You'll need anti-Champion mods unlocked (Anti-Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable rounds).

Protective Light is always a great mod to slap on and keep you alive, so long as you have other Charged with Light mods on.

On top of that, given the difficulty of the raid, you should favour your safety supers. That means Titans are encouraged to come with their bubbles, or if they have Ursa Furiosa, their big shields. As always, Warlocks get to play in their well with Phoenix Protocol, or the new Boots of the Assembler if they're feeling fancy. And Hunters might opt to run bottom-tree Nightstalker for Vanish in Smoke and help their teammates run through the Gorgon’s Maze undetected.

(Image credit: Bungie)

When it comes to damage, Hunter’s will specifically want to seek out the new Star Eater Scales instead of their standard Celestial Nighthawk, while Titans might want to slap on last season’s Cuirass of the Falling Star, and Warlocks could even run in circles with their Geomag Stabilizers until they can fire off the infamous wall ignoring chest laser.

With weapons, Anarchy is still the GOAT for safe damage from behind cover, but the recent buff to Deathbringer not only means that the sky's the limit, but it's also the target in most cases. Thanks to the seasonal mod, also prioritise scout rifles and hand cannons when it comes to Anti-Barrier and Overload mods as they provide a little bit more range and a better ammo economy over grenade launchers, submachine guns, and auto rifles—unless you're making the most of the buffs to Subsistence in the most recent sandbox update.

How to unlock the Vault of Glass day one emblem

As per Light.gg, there are two emblems that we know of for Vault of Glass. The first, Infinite Reflections, is as straightforward as it can be to unlock: All you need to do is complete the Vault of Glass.

Exotemporal, however, requires players to complete the raid twice in its first 24 hours. The first time being Contest Mode, and then again in Challenge Mode (unlocked on your first completion). In Challenge Mode there will be a specific triumph called Tempo’s Edge, which is a compilation of Triumphs that will wipe the entire team if failed. It’s certainly a different take on your standard World’s First races of previous raids.