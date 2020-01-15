Destiny 2 players are trying to solve a new mystery in the Corridors of Time

Something is happening in the Destiny 2 Corridors of Time, the monochromatic maze-like mashup of time and space that's occasionally accessible through Osiris's Sundial. It's not clear exactly what's going on, but as detailed in this Reddit threadover at r/raidsecrets, players can now acquire a quest to explore the area, through which you can gain access to a secret room and a "mysterious thing." There's also new lore cards to unlock and a bunch of symbols on the floor in a hexagonal pattern on the floor.

Renowned Destiny streamer and sometime puzzle-solver Datto is part of one of the teams working to unravel the mystery as we speak, but it's a slow, trial-and-error process. Images in the Reddit thread indicate that different players are seeing different patterns of symbols, but so far nobody's been able to crack the Destiny 2 codes. Datto is currently alternating between a lore card and staring at the floor—not necessarily the most exciting bit of streaming you're ever going to see, but the Twitch chat is lively and engaged.

I don't know if this is related, but I suspect that it might be:

One working theory, laid out in this thread, is that the quest could lead to a new Exotic sword, because of the sword laid upon a tomb that you can see in this image, courtesy of Teawrex:

The first Reddit thread will presumably be updated as things are solved, so you can keep your eye on that if you want fresh updates but can't commit to any livestreams. (If you can, we've got not one, but two embedded below: Datto, who brought this to our attention in the first place, and Gladd, whose group did a bang-up job of helping to unlock Niobe labs, the game's previous fiendish puzzle, which took several days.) We'll be watching too, and we'll let you know when the mystery is solved—in the meantime, thoughts and theories are welcome in the comments.

Update: Perhaps to avoid another Niobe Labs situation (although honestly, I don't think it's unreasonable for a major puzzle to take a week or so to solve), Bungie appears to be dropping hints: Codes are now appearing every hour on the in-game obelisks. That should get things moving fairly quickly.