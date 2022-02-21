Dell AU is offering big discounts on Alienware and Dell gaming laptops

Audio player loading…

Dell Australia is not averse to discounting its wares, but if you're currently in the market for a gaming laptop, the online store is offering big cuts on a range of Alienware and Dell units. All come with 30 series GPUs, with the cheapest going for as little as AU$1,095.

That's the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. Usually AU$1,369, it's a Ryzen 5 5600H laptop with an RTX 3050. Those are good specs at this price range, when you consider that you could buy this as a work laptop, and also play games at 1080p at decent settings, with ray tracing and DLSS to boot.

If you're looking for something with beefy specs however, the Alienware M15 R6 (pictured above) is currently going for AU$3,824: that's AU$675 below the usual AU$4,499 RRP. It's a pricey beast, but it rocks an RTX 3080, an 11th gen i7-11800H, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. The secret weapon is a frankly ridiculous 360Hz refresh rate on its 15.6 inch 1080p display.

Those are among the highlights of this sale, listed below:

Alienware M15 R6 (RTX 3080) | i7-11800H | RTX 3080 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | AU$4,499 AU$3,824

In addition to the specs above, this M15 R6 model also gets you a lightning quick 360Hz refresh rate on its 1080p display, resulting in ultra-smooth frame rates and an optimum situation for competitive games. The keyboard also boasts Alienware's own AlienFX RGB backlighting.

Alienware M15 R6 (RTX 3070) | i7-11800H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | AU$3,249 AU$2,599

If the above is a little out of your price range, the specs on the version of the M15 R6 aren't too shabby either. The SSD is a bit of a downgrade size wise, but it is a PCIe NVMe affair. The 1080p display has a 165Hz refresh rate, and the RGB backlighting is intact, too.

Alienware X17 (RTX 3070) | i7-11800H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | AU$4,499 $3,419.05

Yes, these X17 affairs are expensive, but the razor thin form factor contributes to that. You're looking at over AU$1,000 off with this deal, using the coupon code HORIZON5, and in addition to the specs above you're getting a massive 17.3 inch 1080p display with 165Hz refresh rate. Comes with ultra low-profile CherryMX mechanical keys, too. If you'd prefer, the RTX 3060 version is currently AU$2,963.04 (down from AU$3,899), using the same product code.

Alienware X17 (RTX 3080) | i9-11980HK | RTX 3080 | 64GB RAM | 1TB SSD | AU$6,599 AU$5,015.04

Look, even discounted, you're gonna need deep pockets for this absolute beast of a gaming laptop. But a AU$1,584 discount is definitely generous, and if you do happen to have deep pockets, this is verily where it's at. 64GB RAM? Verging on ridiculous, but if you want the very best, make sure you use the coupon code HORIZON5 at checkout. If it's an ultra-thin RTX 3080 gaming laptop you want, but that price is just too much, the 15.6-inch Alienware X15 is currently AU$3,951, down from AU$5,199.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition | Ryzen 5 5600H | RTX 3050 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | AU$1,369 AU$1,095

You don't need ridiculous specs to game, and this G15 is a nice 'n' affordable lappy that you could easily justify buying as a productivity machine that can game. In addition to the specs above, the 15.6 inch 1080p display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Those are a handful of highlights, but if you'd like to peruse the current Dell and Alienware deals yourself, head over to the online store.