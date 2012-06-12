Day Z Photo Diary 2 -- Murder Mystery Castle

He was a survivor with one life to live. His backpack: filled with beans. His world: filled with zombies. These are his tales, and the tales of his inconsistently-brave friends. And the tales of the woman played by a man who loved him.

Day Z is the Citizen Kane of unfinished zombie survival mods of military simulations, and I'm playing it a lot. In my second Day Z scrapbook, my friends and I explore the Terrifying Northwest Airfield, eat some hamburgers, throw a grenade, and solve a murder mystery.

Read our first Day Z Photo Diary here.

1

All by myself

Day Z played with a team of friends feels like an action-horror-comedy. But when you're alone—even in the comfort of the morning light—it's just a horror movie. I spawn kilometers away from my group, way up in the northeast nook of the map. My buddies are over in Vybor. Only one way to get to them: leg it. Arma could use an auto-run button, couldn't it?