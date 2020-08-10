Cyberpunk 2077 trailer shows off some guns

Today's Night City Wire stream for Cyberpunk 2077 dug down into one of the game's "Lifepath" origin stories, with a focus on the Nomads who inhabit the Badlands, and also showcased some of the considerable firepower that players will employ during their time in Night City, ranging from down-and-dirty melee weapons to high-tech "smart" weapons.

There will be plenty of ways to cause mayhem in Cyberpunk 2077, but the focus today was on guns. There will be three classes of firearms in the game, Power, Tech, and Smart, each with their own characteristics, capabilities, and drawbacks.

Power weapons are most like the guns we have today, but at least some of them can also bounce bullets, enabling shooters to hit targets that would normally be out of reach. Tech weapons use electromagnetic charges to fire projectiles at extremely high velocity—railguns, basically—and can punch through walls and cover. Smart weapons make use of guided missile technology on a small scale, so rounds can actually track targets in real time, even if they're on the move.

Along with classes, weapons will also come in different rarities, from common and uncommon through rare and legendary, with their power increasing accordingly. Legendary weapons will have unique abilities that no other gun in the game can offer, but they'll also be very hard to come by.

Weapons can be further tuned with two types of modifications: Attachments, like scopes and silencers, that give them specific attributes or capabilities, and software mods that will have a direct impact on weapon stats like damage, accuracy, and rate of fire.

Players will also have access to a range of melee weapons, from spiked bats to thermal katanas, and some exotic cyberware including the Monowire—shades of Johnny Mnemonic there—and the "Mantis Blades" that appeared in the first Cyberpunk 2077 teaser from so long ago.

Cyberpunk 2077 remains on track for release on November 19. CD Projekt also dropped a new track from Johnny Silverhand's band Samurai, called A Like Supreme—give it a listen below.