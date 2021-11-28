Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals 2021: pixel perfect panels on offer

Don't worry if you've arrived here late, there are still plenty of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals to ease the pain of having missed Black Friday. And if you're looking for more than just monitors, there are a host of other Cyber Monday deals floating about in our other hubs too.

Right now there are plenty of opportunities for gaming monitor deals, depending on whether you want an ultrawide monitor, 4K monitor, high refresh rate monitor, some combination of all three, or something entirely different. If you aren't yet sure what you're after, take a look at our best gaming monitors guide and read up on the different gaming monitor panel types.

There's no exact science to buying a gaming monitor, but we do have a few principles we like to stick to. Firstly, be considerate of how well your graphics card performs. A 120Hz 4K monitor is great if you're going get that high a frame rate—not so much if you're not prepared to spend a whole lotta cash on a high-end GPU.

That said, you can be fairly sure that a great gaming monitor will last a long time, so preparing for your next big upgrade in advance isn't quite as frivolous as it might seem at first. It's true that your gaming monitor will probably outlive at least a handful of your PC's parts.

For the Nvidia GeForce GPU owners, we also recommend keeping an eye out for G-Sync or G-Sync compatible gaming monitors. While AMD Radeon users will be better served by a snazzy FreeSync screen.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals in the US

Alienware AW3821DW Alienware AW3821DW | 38-inch | Ultrawide | IPS | 144Hz | $1949.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (save $850)

From the 'go big or go home' school of monitor design, this curved monster is for anyone that wants to hit that truly immersive gaming experience. At 3840x1600 it has the same horizontal resolution as a 4K panel, but it isn't quite as tall—it'll still punish your graphics card though. The 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 round out an impressive overall package.

Cooler Master GM34-CW Cooler Master GM34-CW | 34-inch | Ultrawide | VA | 144Hz | $749 $629 at B&H Photo (save $120)

The impeccable color you get from this immense 34-inch screen is pretty nice, and the contrast isn't bad either. This is a 3440 x 1440p VA panel which is a good resolution for this size monitor. For gaming, you get a 144Hz refresh to make the most of high frame rates, and Freesync, to boot.

Dell S3422DWG Dell S3422DWG | 34-inch | Ultrawide | VA | FreeSync compatible | 2ms response time | $679.99 $449.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Ultrawides are excellent, and for gaming they may well be a smarter upgrade if you're worrying about dropping lots of cash on high-refresh 4K and a capable graphics card. This Dell screen came out this year, not all that long ago even, and has solid reviews across the web. Definitely one to look at if you want to get into the world of ultrawide gaming.

Samsung HMD Odyssey Samsung Odyssey G9 | 48.7-inch | Ultrawide | QLED | 240Hz | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $400)

Here, you're getting supreme 5120 x 1440 pixels spanning 49 inches to wrap yourself in your favorite game worlds. It's QLED, so not as impressive as OLED tech, but you do get a speedy 240Hz monitor from a trusted manufacturer, and AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz $799.99 Samsung Odyssey G7 | 28-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

Samsung's G7 is a popular screen, and that's no doubt thanks to its great panel quality and high refresh rate. It's definitely not the cheapest 4K monitor going, but for that extra cash, you get a great build quality and rapid speed, perfect for competitive gaming. It also supports both Nvidia and AMD variable refresh rate technologies and comes with a flattering IPS panel.

Gigabyte Aorus FV43U Aorus FV43U | 43-inch | 4K | VA QLED | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Newegg (save $200)

If you want to go bigger than your peers, then this 43-inch monitor is a good fit. You lose out on the quality IPS of the smaller screen, but instead, you get a VA with Quantum Dot tech. Note this is an 'open box' discount, so it's worth checking you're happy with that before buying.

BenQ EL2870U BenQ EL287OU | 28-inch | 4K | TN | 60Hz | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $50)

There are some really good high-end 4K gaming monitors out there, but they cost a lot more than this. If you're in the market for a cheap 4K panel, then this BenQ is definitely worth considering. It's only a TN panel capped at 60Hz, but the 1ms response time does help keep it feeling responsive, as does support for FreeSync.

Gigabyte Aorus FI32U Aorus FI32U | 32-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $999.99 $899.99 at Newegg (save $100)

4K is best viewed above 32-inches, and you don't really want to forgo on picture quality when you're paying for extra pixels. That's why this 32-inch, IPS is a great fit for gaming, helped along massively by a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Now all you need is a great graphics card to feed it with a constant flow of frames.

Samsung LU28E570 Samsung UE57 | 28-inch | 4K | TN | 60Hz | $349.99 $237.49 at Amazon (save $100)

You know we said don't settle for a 60Hz or a TN panel? Well, here we are recommending both in just one panel, but this is a 4K monitor from a good brand at a really tempting price, so we'll make an exception. A 28-inch panel at 3840x2160 makes for a pleasing 157ppi and if you need to work as well as play, then 4K does make for a more productive time. This deal has now been reduced silghtly more as an open box price.

ViewSonic XG3220 Viewsonic XG3220 | 32-inch | 4K | MVA | 60Hz | $509.99 $497.99 at Amazon (save $12)

If you find 28-inch 4K screens a bit tight when it comes to the pixel pitch, then this 32-incher could be the perfect answer. You're limited to 60Hz still, which isn't too surprising at this price, but you do get an MVA panel, so contrast and viewing angles are much better than its TN equivalents. Support for AMD FreeSync is a nice bonus too.

Samsung Odyssey G7 | 26.9-inch | 1440p | 240Hz $699.99 Samsung Odyssey G7 | 26.9-inch | 1440p | 240Hz $699.99 $499.99 at B&H (save $200)

Another option on the Samsung Odyssey G7 if you don't want to pay for 4K is to drop down to 1440p and save a little extra money. It does pop you up to 240Hz at the same time, and are you really going to miss the 1.1-inch reduction in size? Well, only you can answer that.

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch 170 Hz Gigabyte M27Q | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 170Hz | $359.99 $279.99 at Newegg (save $80)

Flick through the specifications of this gaming monitor and you'll be surprised to see how much is on offer at this price: 170Hz, FreeSync Premium, IPS panel, 0.5ms response time. All good stuff, and there are tons of really positive reviews for this one online, including this one from our sister site Tom's Hardware, which makes it look like quite the deal.

Alienware AW2721D | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 240Hz | $1,109.99 Alienware AW2721D | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 240Hz | $1,109.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $310)

This Alienware monitor hits that 1440p sweet spot at an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time. This thing is fast. And at 450 cd/m2 it's pretty bright too. This would normally set you back $1,110, but right now you can pick it up for a penny under $800. That's a quality saving on a quality screen.

Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $469.99 Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 144Hz | $469.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $90)

For Acer's flagship monitor this is a great deal. We hold a special place in our hearts for the Predator. The IPS panel may not have the best colors and contrast around, but it's built for performance. With a 4ms response time and an overclockable 144Hz refresh, you'll be flying in competitive games.

MSI Optix MAG321CQR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $479.99 MSI Optix MAG321CQR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $479.99 $289.98 at Amazon (save $190)

This is a huge saving on a quality 1440p VA panel that can make for some silky smooth refresh rates. The 1800R curve is subtle enough to add to the immersive experience without getting in the way too. It's FreeSync and G-Sync compatible too.

Dell S3222DGM | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $529.99 Dell S3222DGM | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $529.99 $329.99 at Dell (save $200)

Coming in with a massive saving, this QHD, curved Dell gaming monitor boasts AMD FreeSync, as well as 2ms grey-to-grey response and a very tasty 165Hz refresh rate. At $200 off RRP, it's a bit of a steal.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $329.99 $269.99 at Newegg (save $60)

With a curved panel and a rather nice 165Hz refresh, not to mention the 1ms response time, this Asus TUF gaming monitor is not to be sniffed at. It's one of our favorite monitors and the model is only a couple of years old. Not a bad buy. It also has an available $30 rebate bringing the price down to $239.99.

LG UltraGear 32GN600 | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $349 LG UltraGear 32GN600 | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $349 $249 at Walmart (save $100)

As we said at the beginning, high-refresh 1440p monitors are where it's at right now, and this LG UltraGear screen is a great example of why that's the case. Big, bold, and bright, it'll make pretty much everything you play look great, and that 165Hz refresh rate will make it silky smooth too. This is a great deal.

Acer XG270HU Acer XG270HU | 27-inch | 1440p | TN | 144Hz | $349.99 $289.99 at Newegg (save $60)

You may be able to get IPS and VA panels for this sort of cash, but there's still something to be said for this speedy TN screen for gaming. High-refresh rates and 1ms response times make it a punchy offering, and viewed straight on the colors are decent. It's got a tiny bezels on the top and sides for multi-screen setups, and also supports AMD FreeSync for smooth gaming.

Dell Alienware AW2521H | 360Hz | 24.5-inch | 1080p | 1ms | IPS | $909.99 Dell Alienware AW2521H | 360Hz | 24.5-inch | 1080p | 1ms | IPS | $909.99 $379.99 at Dell (Save $530)

This high refresh rate, low response gaming monitor may not be the highest resolution, but man does it pack a punch. Plus, it's a little bigger than average at 24.5 inches and comes with Nvidia G-Sync and Reflex Latency Analyser. At under half its normal price, it's certainly worth a look.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN Asus ROG Swift PG259QN | 24.5-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | $599.99 $489.00 at Amazon (save $110)

This 1080p gaming monitor offers a ridiculously fast refresh rate, and so will need one of the newer G-Sync compatible graphics cards to make the most of it. ROG Swift's IPS panels are great, though, offering deep, clear colours while still providing good response times. It's a little on the small size, but if you're short of space, this is worth your consideration.

AOC C32G2ZE AOC C32G2ZE | 32-inch | 1080p | VA | 240Hz | $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon (save $50)

32 inches may make 1080p seem a tad stretched, but this is still a pretty good deal on a vast, curved gaming monitor—that's even without the ridiculous 0.5ms response, and 240Hz refresh rate. Here you're getting excellent contrast, accurate color, and AMD FreeSync to help reduce screen tear.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HF Alienware AW2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | IPS | 240Hz | $380 $279 at Gamestop (save $101)

It may not be the widest, screen nor the highest resolution around, but with a true 1ms grey-to-grey response and a ridiculous 240Hz refresh, it'll give you some serious speed—provided your PC can pump out the high frame rates it deserves.

Samsung HMD Odyssey Samsung Odyssey G3 | 24-inch | 1080p | VA | 144Hz | $279.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $80)

One of our favorite gaming monitors is an Odyssey, this is just the toned-down version. At 144Hz, with a 1ms response, it can still hold its own. It even comes with Freesync, which is great for those packing an AMD GPU.

Sceptre E275B-FPT165 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $227.48 Sceptre E275B-FPT165 | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $227.48 $199.97 at Amazon (save $27.51)

It's not the highest resolution monitor, but a nice 165Hz refresh and 1ms response time are not to be sniffed at for that price. It's more built for speed than image fidelity. Plus, you're looking at a nice 27 inch IPS panel, so there's that.

Samsung T350 | 1080p | IPS | 4ms response time | 75Hz | $189.99 Samsung T350 | 1080p | IPS | 4ms response time | 75Hz | $189.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

Now we're talking cheap monitors, let's look at the Samsung T350 on offer at Best Buy. This is actually a monitor we've come in contact with a lot, as Jacob used to have a pair of these at home. These don't offer the most amazing picture quality in the world, but if you're looking for a cheap way to buy two monitors at once, this is it.

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Cyber Monday gaming TV deals in the US

Samsung QN65Q8FN QLED TV Samsung 4K OLED (2021) | 65-inch | Quantum Dot | $1,699.99 $1,197.99 at Newegg (save $502)

You want an OLED TV. You might not realise you want an OLED TV, but you want an OLED TV. This Samsung is just the ticket, too, as not only is it a beautiful OLED worth of admiration, it's capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, so it's great for gaming.

Vizio OLED 55-inch Vizio OLED55-H1 | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This 55-inch 4K television was a big hit in the sales last year, and it's already enjoying some money off right now. The 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDMI 2.1 mean you can plug your consoles into it as well as your PC and enjoy some big-screen gaming.

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals in the UK

Iiyama GB3466WQSU-B1 | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440p | VA | £469.99 Iiyama GB3466WQSU-B1 | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440p | VA | £469.99 £329 at Box (save £140)

This quality ultrawide panel is available at a very tempting price right now. It's pitched pretty much perfectly at us PC gamers: 3440 x 1440 at 34-inches makes for an immersive experience, especially given the screen's subtle curve, throw in the 144Hz refresh rate and great contrast ratio, and there's a lot to love here. Very tempting indeed.

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440p | VA | £863.09 £599 at Ebuyer (save £264.09)

Ultrawide monitors are great for gaming and they're not bad for working on either. That this panel is also capable of hitting a refresh rate of 165Hz is nothing to be sniffed at either—in fact, it sits at the top of our best high-refresh gaming monitor guide. It's a VA panel, so you get great contrast, and it's curved for an even more immersive gaming experience too.

LG 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £519.97 LG 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £519.97 £279.97 at Laptops Direct (save £240)

Given the name, Laptops Direct is probably not your first port of call for monitor deals, but this 27-inch LG is a great price right now. Even if the 'saving' looks a trifle generous compared to the level it's been retailing for... But with a 144Hz refresh rate, a genuine LG IPS panel, and a 1ms response time, this will make for a great gaming monitor. The only downside here is that the stand doesn't offer a lot of adjustment.

LG 27GL850-B LG 27GN850 | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £319.99 £299.99 at Amazon (save £20)

This screen comes darn close to the display at the top of our best gaming monitors list, it's just the 1440p version instead of the 4K one essentially. With a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms grey-to-grey response, it's got your back in gaming. And G-Sync compatibility can mean less screen tear for those packing an Nvidia GeForce GPU as well. It's got a slightly better panel and a much better stand than the often cheaper LG 27GN800 too.

Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q Asus TUF Gaming VG259Q | 24.5-inch | 1080p | IPS | £249.99 £149 at Box (save £100)

Coming with adaptive sync, this 144Hz monitor hits a pretty sweet spot as far as gaming is concerned. It's nice and cheap right now, but still delivers on the most important aspects a gaming monitor needs. That speed and 1ms response will see you well in competitive games.

Acer Predator XB253QGX Acer Predator XB253Q | 24.5-inch | 1080p | IPS | £299 £199 at Box (save £100)

Another one for the competitive gamers out there. With a 2ms response and smooth 144Hz refresh, along with G-Sync compatibility, this is one worth checking out for those packing an Nvidia GPU. It's a toned-down version of one of our favourite monitors ever. Oh, and it comes with built-in speakers, which is nice.

BenQ EL2870U BenQ EL2870UE | 28-inch | 4K | TN | £224.99 £179.99 at Ebuyer (save £45)

There are some really good high-end 4K gaming monitors out there, but they tend to cost a lot, lot more than this. If you're in the market for a cheap 4K panel, then this BenQ is definitely worth considering. It's only a TN panel capped at 60Hz, but the 1ms response time does help keep it feeling responsive, as does support for FreeSync. This is a decent saving as well.

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

Cyber Monday gaming TV deals in the UK

Samsung AU8000 | 43-inches | 4K | HDR10+ | Alexa built-in | £549 Samsung AU8000 | 43-inches | 4K | HDR10+ | Alexa built-in | £549 £369 at Amazon (save £180)

We don't all need enormous screens cluttering up our homes, like huge black mirrors dominating the corner of your living room. A 43-inch TV can be big enough to deliver a great big screen gaming experience, especially with the Auto Low Latency mode making it feel responsive enough for a good session.

Sony A80J OLED 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | £1,899 £1,299 at Box (save £600)

This high-end TV from Sony uses OLED tech to produce one of the best experiences around. Near-infinite contrast, excellent colour gamut, and a quick response time make it as great for gaming as it is for watching movies. 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 round out its next-gen capabilities.

LG OLED55C16LA | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | £1,699 LG OLED55C16LA | 55-inch | OLED | 4K | £1,699 £1,199 at Box (save £500)

Not a terrible deal here with this 2021 model OLED LG TV. OLED tech gives you stark contrasting blacks and vibrant colours, while on the gaming front the 120Hz refresh rate is great. Support for HDMI 2.1 means you can plug your consoles into it as well as your PC. It's also G-Sync compatible and has a 40W built-in speaker, to boot.

There's something to be said about being able to sit on your couch with a wireless controller and playing your favorite computer games on a massive TV. Our deals bots are working overtime to find the best TV deals on the internet.