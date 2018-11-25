Cyber Monday 2018: Toys, books, and other gifts for the PC gamer in your life

Cyber Monday hasn’t even started, and there are already too many deals to handle. We tend to put the spotlight on hardware and games because they’re pretty expensive the rest of the year. But plenty of PC hobbyists are just looking for good deals on videogame-y stuff, so we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals under $50.

You’ll find a few PC accessories, toys, music, and plenty of books, all of it related to the hobby we love. Grab something for yourself or a loved one. Or even someone you hate! Maybe they consider Mega Bloks an insult.

Toys, music, and a lamp

Mega Bloks Destiny Fallen Walker | $50 (save $20)

Mega Bloks will never feel as good as Legos, but these Destiny sets are fairly complex, fun to build, and look like the actual stuff they're based on. Immortalize Destiny’s most persistent enemy with the Fallen Walker set. Throw it against the wall, build it again, throw it against the wall, repeat. Buy at Amazon .

Portal Chell action figure | $19 (save $5)

This portable Portal cohort won’t contort much, I’m sorry to report, but it’s a cheap export for an easy chortle, and I’m no spoilsport ready to thwart an attempt to cavort with an action figure of any sort. Our time is limited, we’re merely mortal. Buy at Amazon .

Half-Life, 3 times | $6 (save $24)

Buy sequential copies of Half-Life. Do this three times. They’re $2 each. Buy a bundle of ‘em. Play all Halfs-life, the three, at once. Find three friends, play Half-Life, three times simultaneously. Do this. We gotta cope somehow. Buy at Steam .

Board games

XCOM: The Board Game | $48 (save $12)

The co-op board game is a turn-based take on Pandemic-style panic, placing you and a few other friends into specialized roles between combating UFO arrivals and base attacks, serving up lots of tense situations. Buy on Amazon

Star Wars: Rebellion | $80 (save $20)

A grand galactic conflict between the rebels and the Empire, with the major characters from the (original) films leading your forces. Buy on Amazon

Wasteland Express Delivery Service | $55 (save $25)

What if Mad Max were a deliveryman? While it leans a bit heavily on the luck of dice rolls, it's a big, sprawling game that can still be completed in a couple of hours. Buy on Amazon

Books

The Witcher book series boxed set | $27 (save $13)

The first three novels from author Andrzej Sapkowski that eventually birthed bathtub and big Geralt are on sale, and they’re pretty good. Not surprising. They brought us some of the best PC RPGs ever. Buy at Amazon .

Metro 2033: First US English Edition | $16 ($4 off)

The first novel in the Metro series by Dmitry Glukhovsky that spawned several video game adaptations. Set in the Moscow underground, Glukhovsky creates a grim post-apocalyptic Russia where mutant monsters rule the subway tunnels and there is no hope to return to life above the surface. Buy at Amazon .

Metro 2035 | $20

While the third and final novel in Glukhovsky’s Metro series isn’t on sale, you can still grab it for $20 bucks. Buying all three novels together will put you at $51. It’s like someone should make a boxed set of these books or something. Buy at Amazon .

Gaming accessories

Vault 111 SteelSeries Rival 300 Mouse | $10 ($30 off)

It's not a particularly stellar mouse, but it'll totally do the trick. This is one for the big Fallout fans that want to stick a little closer to their favorite series at all times. Never let go. Buy at ThinkGeek

