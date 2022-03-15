CS:GO meets Wordle in this gun skin guessing game

Audio player loading…

The phenomenal popularity of Wordle is such that 'Wordle but it's X' is now its own mini-genre: Wordle but maths, Wordle but with countries, Wordle but it's a dungeon crawler. Now in some sort of gaming ouroboros, it's Wordle but with Steam's most popular game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Kinda.

CS: GOrdle is the name, guessing skins is the game. For those unfamiliar with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's gun economy, the game contains an enormous variety of weapon skins, all of which have their own condition, rarity, and fluctuating price. Created by Hollalele, CS: GOrdle sets six criteria—category, weapon, paint, price, rarity, condition—and gives you eight attempts to guess what today's daily gun is.

As with Wordle, you get feedback in the form of the little crate boxes (a nice touch), which turn green when you've got a category correct and, unlike Wordle, will indicate whether you should be aiming higher or lower in some categories. There's also a free play option if you can't be bothered with the daily limit, and you can see it all in action with some lovely plinky-plonk music below.

Frankly I'm terrible at it CS: GOrdle but, if I'm being honest with myself, I'm pretty terrible at CS:GO too. "For the time being you can only guess gun skins," writes Hollalele. "I had knives also for a while but there are way too many knives IMO for it to be very fun."

The creator says that they'll be adding a hint button that includes category as well as working on a way to better-present some of the information. But for a funny Counter-Strike-flavoured diversion, CS: GOrdle certainly does the job.

