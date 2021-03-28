Crash Bandicoot 4, a game with no online features, was unplayable when Blizzard's login servers went down

The PC version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was released on March 26, exclusively on Battle.net. Though it features local multiplayer there's no online mode, so players were less than thrilled to discover it included always-online DRM, requiring authentication through Blizzard's login servers to play. They were even more unthrilled when those login servers went down yesterday, making Crash Bandicoot 4 unplayable.

Though the servers are back online now, reliance on a constant internet connection remains frustrating for anyone who has to put up with occasional dropouts and instability. Still, at least this will prevent people from pirating it—wait, I'm just receiving a note. Ah, the CrackWatch subreddit reports that a pirated version of Crash Bandicoot 4 has already been released into the wild.

Well, nevertheless.