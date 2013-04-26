Counter-Strike GO 'Operation Payback' supports top-voted community maps

Following rumors back in March that Valve had something special up its sleeves for user-made maps, comes the official unveiling of ' Operation Payback '. The service, which costs a flat $5.99 fee, allows unlimited access to dedicated servers hosting top-voted community maps, but only until July 31.

The $5.99 will go towards paying back (hence the name) the top-rated Counter-Strike mapmakers whose work is featured among the seven maps on the servers. These include Museum, Downtown, Thunder, Favela, Motel, Seaside and Library. The pass also comes with a personalised bronze challenge coin, which is attached to your avatar to prove that you contributed to Operation Payback. You'll also be able to invite friends to the servers free-of-charge.

Act quick, because passes are currently going for $2.99 .