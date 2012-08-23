Counter-Strike: Global Offensive infographic show massive beta figures, Terrorists win

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been out for a couple of days and has vaulted into Steam's top ten most played list behind three other Valve games, team Fortress 2, Dota 2, and, amusingly, Counter-Strike 1.6. To celebrate the long beta bloodbath that preceded this week's launch, the Counter-Strike team have posted an inforgraphic full of rather large figures. The maps in particular took a battering, of 1,949,433,676 shots fired, only 1,557,281,878 hit their target. Find out which map was most popular and discover beta testers' favourite guns below.

"Beta testers helped guide the development of CS:GO, but it might not be obvious how extensively they tested the game," say Valve on the matter. "As the chart below demonstrates, they really put CS:GO through its paces. We're grateful to all of you who spent countless hours covering every square inch of every map, testing recoil, tweaking movement, and considering the strategic impact of updates to the game."