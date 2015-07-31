Corpse of Discovery teaser promises existential dilemmas in space

Corpse of Discovery, as described in the announcement of its existence, "is a thought-provoking game of exploration and adventure spread across a myriad of beautiful, procedurally generated worlds." That sounds quite pleasant, doesn't it? Alas, the teaser trailer, ominously entitled "What Went Wrong?" paints a bit of a different picture.

As a member of the Corps of Discovery—which, by the way, was a real thing in the early 1800s—your job is to explore planets, uncover resources, and survive various sorts of environmental hazards, with the ultimate goal of getting home safely to your family. Creative Director Chip Sineni said his own goal in creating the game is to "dissect and examine the tough balance between work and personal life," something he dealt with on a personal level by incorporating members of his family into the game.

It's an intriguing setup, and I really like the teaser. There's no word on a release date but developer Phosphor Games says it's "coming soon."