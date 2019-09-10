Control update will add more graphics options, including motion blur and film grain toggles

Control is fantastic, and it runs really well (for me at least), although load times are kind of a bear. But these things can always be made better, and today Remedy revealed what's cooking for the game's next update.

The list of general updates in today's blog post is vague, saying only that the patch will make "bug and crash fixes to missions, combat and overall game play," and fix DirectX-related crash issues with the launcher. Overall stability will be improved, and framerates will be improved "through optimizations made to multiple systems and content."

There are some specifics on the table, though:

UI:

Improved map loading times (map will no longer tease information)

Motion Blur On/Off toggle added to Options menu

Film Grain On/Off toggle added to Options menu

Fixed incorrect UI behaviour on ultra-wide monitors (PC)

Fixed multiple issues when incorrect subtitles are shown for multiple languages

Fixed issue when the game centers the aim on Jesse’s head

Fixed multiple UI related issues

Progression:

Fixed an issue when player could not acquire ‘Pierce Charging Efficiency’ and ‘Spin Grouping Efficiency’ upgrade

Fixed issue when crafting Charge and personal Mods would not give the Weapon/Mod but take the materials (Sorry. The Board was greedy)

Fixed issue that prevented players activating the Pierce weapon form upgrade

Fixed issue when Jesse is unable to cleanse the ‘Transit Corridor South’ Control point upon returning from Prime Candidate Program area in the mission The Face of the Enemy

Fixed an issue when Heptonstall would not spawn during certain story missions in the “Old Friends” side-mission (still looking for his buddy Remus)

Fixed issue when Hiss Barrier remains in the Directorial Override mission’s Control Room if the player dies during the binding cut scene

Sound:

Fixed issue when certain licensed music tracks play after enabling the ‘Mute Copyrighted Tracks’ option

Fixed an issue when audio is out of sync in the Dr Darling videos (PS4)

Misc:

Fixed issue with the Charge weapon forms erroneous blast radius causing (way) too much visual damage to the environments

Fixed an issue where game would stall when completing a story mission and unlocking a trophy (PS4)

The update is already out for the PS4 version of Control, but Remedy said it's coming our way "very soon."