Here's everything added in today's Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

We learned earlier this week that the Call of Duty: Warzone midseason update would weigh in at a whopping 134GB—or a relatively paltry 52GB for those willing to shuck Modern Warfare off their PCs. That update went live last night, which makes this a fine time to check out the patch notes to see what's changed.

Season Two Reloaded adds a pair of new operators, the 20mm ZRG sniper rifle, and new bundles to Warzone, along with new maps, modes, and features for Black Ops Cold War. More granular highlights in the patch include an increase to the base recoil magnitude of the Cold War AUG and a handful of attachment changes: The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles, for instance, and some ADS firing animation issues on scopes have been fixed.

Possibly even more interesting are a couple of things that aren't in the patch notes, but that were noticed by ModernWarzone: Zombie containment computers can now be used to purchase high-tier items, there's apparently a new "Bombardment" kill streak that requires a key to purchase, and attack helicopters are back:

🚨 BREAKING: ATTACK HELICOPTERS ARE BACK IN #WARZONE 🚨March 31, 2021 See more

In less happy news, some players are reporting that the remarkably resilient stim glitch is back, again. That thing is proving harder to kill than Steven Seagal. The invisibility glitch reported late last year has also reportedly made a comeback, which may be related to the return of the choppers.

Another awful Warzone update... aug apparently is still busted & the stim/invisible glitch are back again. I love Warzone but I’m burning out with the last few months of broken metas & glitches.March 31, 2021 See more

Attack helicopters were disabled in December 2020 after players discovered that they could be used to trigger an invisibility exploit: Raven said at the time that they would be brought back "once the related issues have been fixed," but it's possible the studio jumped the gun a bit. We'll let you know if they get switched off again at any point in the near future.

The full Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes are below.

GENERAL

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

GAMEPLAY

Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated:

You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping.

When hovering over some pingable objects you'll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you're pointing at.

It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another.

Changed "Delete Pings" text to "Remove My Pings".

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.

WEAPONS

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

ATTACHMENTS

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

OPERATORS