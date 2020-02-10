What you need to know ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2

CoD: MW season 2 is dropping soon, and we think we have a good idea of what it entails already. Thanks to various leaks, we've got what looks like a cheeky peek at some new weapons and a new operator. Thanks to CharlieIntel, you can take a look at some screenshots lifted from a page on the official Call of Duty website before it was removed, and what looks like a season 2 trailer.

In other words, it looks as though CoD: MW season 2 will introduce a new battle pass, operator, two new weapons, and four new maps—but we should remember that this is all based on leaked information so far, so it may not be final. Either way, with the release of season 2 not far away, here's everything we know about Call of Duty: MW season 2.

Happily, you don't have to wait long before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare introduces new content and a new battle pass to grind through all over again: the CoD MW season 2 release date is February 11.

CoD: MW season 2 battle pass

From the little we know so far about the season 2 battle pass, it looks very similar to its predecessor. Rumoured to feature 100 tiers and various weapon blueprint and cosmetic unlockables, the leaked screenshots show the battle pass price at 1000 COD Points, and a bundle—which includes 20 tier skips— at 2400 CP.

The leaked screenshot also reveals that reaching the maximum tier earns you 1300 CP back. That healthy sum would cover the standard battle pass cost, with some currency to spare.

CoD: MW season 2 Ghost

Both the website and trailer leaks show off a highly anticipated new operator, Ghost. The British special forces soldier can be seen at the beginning of the leaked trailer saying "Price, something's wrong in Verdansk. Send fighters I can trust".

Little else is known about the new operator for Modern Warfare, but the website leak suggests that Ghost will be available via the battle pass. The Tier 100 cosmetic item also appears to be reserved for Ghost, too.

CoD: MW season 2 weapons

A new season just wouldn't be the same without a couple of new weapons to add to your loadout. While the weapons appear to briefly be seen in action in the trailer and are not listed with their respective names, the leaked screenshots suggest these are the Striker 45 SMG and GRAU 5.56 assault rifle.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

CoD: MW season 2 maps

CoD: MW season 2 introduces several new maps, spanning regular multiplayer modes, Ground War, and MW's 2v2 mode, Gunfight.

Leaks suggest they are Rust and Atlas Superstore. Avid CoD fans will remember Rust from Modern Warfare 2, but Atlas Superstore is supposedly set to be introduced into the standard rotation of multiplayer maps.

New Gunfight map

Modern Warfare's 2v2 mode, Gunfight, may be about to receive a brand new map: Bazaar. In the leaked trailer, the map's location is listed as Urzikstan, giving a brief glimpse at the surroundings.

Pots and pans can be seen hanging, close to where one of the soldiers slides in behind a large crate. Along with the name of the map, it looks like this is a marketplace that now sits in partial ruins.

New Ground War map

Ground War's massive 64-player mode may also get a new map: Zhokov Boneyard. Stationed in Verdansk, Kastovia, the feature shows off lots of military vehicles zooming around a yard of metal crates and abandoned aeroplanes. While soldiers are also shown running on foot, this area is constructed with large tubes and ramps to fashion a high-speed assault course.