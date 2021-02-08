Channel 4 is bringing back cult British gaming show GamesMaster

Remember GamesMaster? No, not the magazine that ended its 25 year run back in 2018, but the British TV show it spun off from way back in the early 90s. Over two decades after its final episode aired, Channel 4 is floating plans to bring back the classic gameshow as a "social first" series.

As per Channel 4's corporate sales site, the network is currently looking for a sponsor to revive GamesMaster on E4. The three-episode series would pit five celebs against each other in "across all genres of gaming" under the watchful eye of the titular Games Master—who, back in the day, was played by Sir Patrick Moore.

"Over the three episodes, five will become one and the winner will be crowned. They’ll play each other at everything from iconic classics to brand new releases. We’ll also be serving tonnes of extra gaming-themed content to our audiences to keep them coming back for more."

Here's hoping for a retro challenge based on this legendary moment from the original series, where former British TV personality Dave 'The Games Animal' Perry has a very bad time playing Mario 64.

Besides figuring out which UK celeb is the best gamer, Channel 4 has also pitched a number of "social segments" including news, reviews, extended playthroughs, speedruns and trailers on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

There's no date planned for when this revival will air, mind. Neither has Channel 4 revealed who'll be taking up the mantle of GamesMaster—though Eurogamer noticed an ambitious thumbnail featuring Sir Patrick Stewart. I, for one, am unbelievably excited to hear Jean-Luc Picard say "Fortnite". Make it so, Channel 4.