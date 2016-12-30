Carrie Fisher was 'gracious, funny and creatively open' in her small Dishonored role, says Arkane's Harvey Smith

This won't be news to everyone, but I must admit: I myself did not know Carrie Fisher had a role in the first Dishonored game. Following the untimely passing of the actress best known for portraying Star Wars' Princess Leia earlier this week, Arkane's co-creative director Harvey Smith praised Fisher's professionalism and manner while contributing to Corvo's first adventure.

Taking to Twitter, Smith commended the late Hollywood icon's sense of humour and openness to he and his team's creative instruction. Albeit small, Fisher's voiceover was only heard in-game over a public address system assuming you chose to assassinate the primary male propaganda officer during the mission 'Return to the Tower'.

It's a little thing, but Carrie Fisher was gracious, funny and creatively open when we worked with her for a small role in #Dishonored. RIP.December 27, 2016

Despite the number of Star Wars videogames which exist, the only other game which features Fisher's vocals is this year's Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Here's YouTube person newtrion undertaking Fisher's Dishonored mission:

Thanks, Glixel.