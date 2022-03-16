Calls for Valve to ship Steam Deck in more discreet packaging after apparent thefts

Audio player loading…

We've all been there. A package you've been patiently waiting for is due to arrive, and you're elated when your shipper says it's delivered. You rush out to your front door or mail room, and nothing's there. Apparently, this is happening to some Reddit users after they got word their Steam Decks are not making it to their final destination.

The few cases that we've seen so far of Steam Decks going missing seem less like organized heists and more delivery snafus, though the frustration level is still the same.

Upon discovering their Deck was missing, one Reddit user filed tickets with the carrier and Valve for a resolution. They claim that Valve told them to go through the carrier first and follow missing package protocols, which involve checking the rest of their property and ensuring it wasn't accidentally delivered to a neighbor. This person was able to get a refund from Valve, and through some miracle, FedEx eventually tracked down the missing Steam Deck.

See, happy endings do exist.

Others didn't have such luck, unfortunately. Another user confirmed that Valve also could refund their money for their missing Steam Deck and was given another chance to re-reserve another Deck. That means you're probably waiting a while until Valve ships out the next batch of Steam Decks.

Some users think the packaging for the Steam Deck, as discreet as it is, might be the culprit. This unboxing video shows a giant lithium battery and "fragile electronics" logo stamped on the front, which pretty much gives much away that there's probably an expensive piece of tech for any would-be package thief.

I doubt Valve will be changing packaging anytime soon. If you think that your Steam Deck might be vulnerable to theft, make sure you reach the carrier and ask for a signature for the delivery once the shipping is confirmed.

For now, if your Steam Deck does go 'missing' in transit, file a support ticket with Valve and work with the shipping carrier for lost package protocols, and hopefully, your much-coveted Steam Deck could be found or replaced.

We've reached out to Valve to ask what folks should do exactly if they find themselves in a Deckless situation.