Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare video has 12 minutes of new campaign footage

In keeping with the series' increasingly preposterous sci-fi leanings, the first mission in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare has the player defending a futuristic Geneva against the Settlement Defense Front, before jetting off to space for a spot of jolly galactic dogfighting. Footage of said mission is in the video above, which was shown at the San Diego ComicCon earlier today.

"When the Settlement Defense Front attacks UNSA forces in Geneva without warning during Fleet Week, Lt. Reyes and his squad have only one option: Fight back against the SetDef and give ‘em hell," reads the description.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare releases November 4. If you buy it in the correct manner, you'll even get a remastered version of Modern Warfare 2. I think I prefer our future to the one depicted in the video above, just quietly.