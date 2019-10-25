Grab a new Shift code for Borderlands 3 before it expires Saturday

If you're considering a jaunt to Pandora this weekend, or a little off-planet shooting and looting, why not go out with a spare Golden Key in your pocket? Borderlands 3 Shift codes have been a bit hard to come by since launch, typically expiring within a day or two of being posted to Twitter. This one's no different, but we did spot it fresh out of Randy Pitchford's tweet oven, so here's the head's up: This code will unlock one Golden Key in Borderlands 3 if you redeem it by Saturday, October 26 at 8 am PST.

CHCBT-TF6HB-ZC3WC-BT333-KBR3B

You can enter a Shift code in game, or head to the Gearbox website. Golden Keys unlock a special chest in Sanctuary, which gives you a decent shot at some rare loot.

If you haven't activated any Shift codes up to this point, you're in luck: our Shift codes guide includes some non-expiring codes, good for 8 Golden Keys, and more info on how to redeem them. Happy looting!