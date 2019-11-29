Black Friday SSD deals 2019

The Black Friday SSD deals have landed, with retailers like Newegg and Amazon selling off storage cheaper than it has been all year. If you're looking to upgrade your existing SATA Solid State Drive to a faster NVMe, or you're trying to ditch that older HDD that's slowing down game loads, now is very much the time to get involved. The price of SSDs has been dropping all year, but Black Friday always sees retailers knocking a few extra dollars / quid off the price, to tempt you in.

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

Walmart - Walmart's "Games, Movies, and Books" category

Best Buy - Electronics sale page

Newegg - Newegg's Black Friday sale

Dell - Including Alienware desktops

We've scoured the internet for the best Black Friday SSD deals, and we'll keep adding them throughout the next few days, as they continue to pop up. What's pleasing to see is that 2TB drives are getting steep discounts, so bigger storage options are getting more accessible to PC gamers on a budget. It isn't junk either, as many of the items on sale populate our best SSDs for gaming guide, so we can vouch for them. If you're tackling a gaming PC build, an SSD is a no-brainer in 2019. And if you're looking to take advantage of a cheaper gaming PC bargain in the Black Friday PC gaming deals event, then it might pay to grab a cheap SSD too, to bulk up storage.

Below are the cheapest Black Friday SSD deals we've found so far.

The best SSD deals in the US right now

Intel 660p M.2 SSD 1TB | $82.99 (save ~$12)

One of the cheapest ways to get an extra 1TB of NVMe storage, the 1TB 660p is typically available for less than $100, but this is the lowest price we've seen for this SSD. View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB | $109.99 (save $50)

A great deal on the super popular 860 EVO SSD. Though still a few bucks more expensive than other 1TB options, Samsung SSDs are reliable and fast.View Deal

The best SSD deals in the UK right now

Crucial BX500 1TB | £95.99 (save £16)

This Crucial SSD is now at its cheapest ever price. Despite the BX500 being Crucial's value offering, it'll still be 300% faster than your everyday hard drive.View Deal

Black Friday SSDs—are they all live now?

(Image credit: Crucial)

While Black Friday itself isn't until November 29, there are loads on sale right now. Previously we've seen sales start about two weeks in advance, so we've actually seen some items on offer since November 15. Most retailers will save their best deals for Black Friday itself, but there's no guarantee that your chosen SSD will be included, or that it will still be in stock. If you're looking for the absolute best deal, it pays to be flexible—waiting for November 29 and snagging one of the headline SSD deals. But if the drive you're sure you want has a decent discount anytime in late-November, it's worth getting it then and there.

Beyond Black Friday, the deals won't stop. Cyber Monday will kick off on December 2, and the deals from that date will likely for until the week after, probably around December 9. From there, the deals could run into Christmas itself.

How to save money on SSDs during Black Friday

(Image credit: Crucial)

You can expect to see a lot of price cuts this November, so how can you be sure you're actually getting a good Black Friday deal? While we'll be searching out the best possible deals during the event itself, there are also a handful of common sense tips that will help make the process feel less overwhelming.

1. Check the price history

Every retailer will be touting its massive price cuts, but are those discounts as good as advertised? Sites like CamelCamelCamel can help you check. As well as letting you easily compare the price of a selected drive across many different sites, it also gives you access to its price history. A common trick is to display massive discounts based on the manufacturer recommended price—a price that drive may not have actually been sold at for years.

2. Do the research

Does your motherboard have an M.2 slot? Will your most played games all fit onto a 1TB SSD? How much are you willing to spend on extra storage? It's worth taking some time to find out what you need or want, and what drives would help you achieve that. Some flexibility will help you get the best deal, but it's also worth setting a budget to ensure that you're not spending slightly more on a good deal for a drive you don't actually need.