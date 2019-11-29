Black Friday RAM deals 2019

There are plenty of Black Friday RAM deals to be found in 2019, and many are over at PC component specialists like Newegg. If you're looking for a memory boost to turn your gaming PC into more of a multitasking machine, or you just want to future-proof against 2020's biggest games, it makes sense to get more RAM into your PC. RAM sticks are a relatively cheap way to boost performance, and they're not something you need to upgrade too often, especially if you get reliable sticks with a high speed. It does make a difference when it comes to gaming.

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

Walmart - Walmart's "Games, Movies, and Books" category

Best Buy - Electronics sale page

Newegg - Newegg's Black Friday sale

Dell - Including Alienware desktops

Almost all Black Friday RAM deals in 2019 are on the newer DDR4 type sticks. However, it pays to double-check that the deal you're getting is for DDR4, as you really don't want to be getting older DDR3 memory at this stage. We recommend about 3000Mhz for gaming, although you'll probably be fine with about 2666Mhz upwards if cost is an issue. RAM speeds make a bigger difference for AMD builds, so watch out for that if you're shopping for it during the Black Friday sales.

Of course, RAM deals probably aren't the only thing you're looking for. We've got a round-up of all the Black Friday PC gaming deals that are live right now, and individual guides to some other components and peripherals. If you need more advice, check out our full guide to the best RAM for gaming, and check the savings below.

Best RAM deals right now

While RAM prices have thankfully been fairly healthy this year, these are likely to be the lowest prices you'll see on these particular kits, so if you see a great deal right now, grab it.

Black Friday RAM deals—when do the rest go on sale?

Black Friday RAM deals—will there be more?

(Image credit: Corsair)

Now that Black Friday has arrived, we're seeing a lot of deals starting to roll out right now. Because Black Friday is relatively late in the month this year, you can expect to see the sales running into Christmas. There's usually a bit of a lull in early December, but with Cyber Monday happening on December 2 and all the deals from that expected to run until a week after (December 9) then you're realistically going to be seeing cheap prices on monitors until Santa's ready to deliver his gifts on Christmas Eve.

In terms of actual buying advice... that's a little trickier. Most retailers save their absolute best deals for Black Friday itself, but there's really no guarantee that your chosen kit will be a part of that. If you're absolutely sold on a particular kit—maybe you really like one brand's implementation of RGB lighting—and you see it on sale, don't hesitate to pull the trigger. There will be some great RAM deals on Black Friday itself, but at this point there's no telling which specific kits will be on sale.

How to save money on RAM during Black Friday

(Image credit: Corsair)

When Black Friday rolls around, there's no shortage of great deals in sight. If anything, the biggest problem is the sheer number of options at your fingertips. Online stores will be shouting for your attention—and your money—so it helps to have an idea of what you're looking for. We here at PC Gamer will be combing through the digital store shelves separating the genuinely good deals from the overpriced garbage. While we'll be here to guide you during the event itself, here are some money saving tips to help you navigate the savings.

1. Know what you need in advance

Are you working on a completely new build, or just adding a new set of sticks to your existing rig? Either way, it's a good idea to decide whether you want a 16GB or 32GB RAM kit (smaller and larger sizes exist, of course, but we don't recommend going with less than 16, while more than 32 is overkill for most users). Similarly, you should decide if you care about fancy extras like RGB lighting, or if a simple and clean set of sticks will do the job.

2. Pay attention to speed, but don't stress about it

For DDR4 users, there's almost no point in buying minimum speed memory. DDR4-2666 can be had for basically the same price as DDR4-2133, and even DDR4-3200 often costs a few bucks more. Pay attention to memory timings as well, as lower speeds with tighter CL13 or CL14 timings can end up performing a bit better. In general, however, there's less than a three percent difference in overall system performance when comparing DDR4-2400 to DDR4-3200 memory, so buy whatever fits your budget that fits your aesthetic.

3. Keep a couple of price comparison sites bookmarked

While PC Gamer will be bringing you the best deals we can find on RAM, you need to decide whether or not you're buying at the right price for you. Looking at price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel can give you a sense of your chosen kit's price history, and whether or not you're actually getting a good deal. It's often tempting to hold out for the 'lowest price ever' but our advice is to just look for a decent saving and not get too hung up prices hitting rock bottom.