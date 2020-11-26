Black Friday gaming monitor deal: this Samsung 24-inch FreeSync display is just $90

When you think about it, a gaming monitor is arguably the most important part of your build, because it is what you will be staring at every time you use your PC. So it is not an item to skimp on. That is, unless you can score a deal like this one—Samsung's T350 series display is on sale for just $89.99 at Best Buy (save $60), and you get more than what you're paying for with this deal.

This one is a 24-inch display, which is pretty standard at this price point, as is the 1080p resolution. But it also boasts a higher quality IPS screen rather than a cheaper TN panel. That gets you a wider color gamut and more flexible viewing angles (178 degrees vertical and horizontal).

Samsung rates the brightness at 250 nits and the contrast ratio at 1,000Hz. A little more interesting is the refresh rate—Samsung's display goes to 75Hz, giving you some headroom past that magical 60fps mark that we all shoot for. FreeSync support is included here as well.

There's no HDR support on this model, but when it comes to LCD displays, that is a bit of a wasted feature on panels that don't get super bright anyway (1,000 nits is the ideal target). And HDR support on the PC is still a nightmare, so it's not a big miss. It also lacks built-in speakers, but that's another feature we can happily live without.

In short, this display skips the bloat for a cheaper price tag, and is a great choice for buyers on a budget.