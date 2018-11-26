***Sorry, this article is old news. If you want news on 2019, here's our take on the Black Friday deals period.***

Cyber Monday deals are happening now, and this week is the best time to pick up a gaming mouse for yourself or as a thoughtful gift for a gamer you like.

All the mice deals below are hand-picked as quality mice at actual discounts—they're ones we'd buy and use ourselves! For a whole lot more Cyber Monday deals, make sure to follow our full Cyber Monday PC gaming deals guide. And you can read more about our recommended mice in our gaming mouse buying guide to get the most value for your hard-earned dollars.

Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals

Logitech MX Master | $49.99 ($50 off)

One of the best wireless workstation mouses around, the original Logitech MX Master, is half-price right now. It's not branded as a gaming mouse, but it can do gaming just fine. Buy at Amazon

UK Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals

Razer Lancehead optical gaming mouse | £95 (save £45)

This is a huge saving on one of Razer's most popular and reliable rodents, with a 5G laser sensor and 16,000 DPI. And a steal with almost £65 off the asking price. Buy at Amazon.

Logitech G900 Wireless Gaming Mouse Chaos Spectrum | £94 (save £40)

This wireless rodent from Logitech packs in lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection and a very handy mechanical pivot button.

How to pick a Cyber Monday gaming mouse deal

What should you look for in a gaming mouse? Tracking accuracy is paramount. A high-quality sensor makes aiming easier and improves enjoyment during everyday use. In addition, if you’re using a wireless mouse, an efficient sensor can also prolong battery life. Some notable examples include the Logitech 903’s PMW3366 optical sensor, Logitech Pro’s Hero sensor, the Razer Deathadder Elite’s 5G optical sensor, and the Corsair Scimitar Pro’s PMW3367 optical sensor.

Companies love to tout their mice’s DPI settings, but higher isn’t always better. While the hardware may support 10,000 plus DPI, chances are you won’t need to go past 5,000. Just take it from the pros: most professional FPS gamers prefer DPI settings under 1,000.

Ergonomics and shape matter too. If you’re a southpaw user, look for an ambidextrous mouse, like the SteelSeries Sensei 310. Then there are more specialized features. Do you need extra side buttons? How about wireless connectivity? What about adjustable weights? We cover mice with all these features.

Expired deals

Corsair M65 Pro RGB | 12,000 DPI | $29.99

Armed with a 12,000 dpi sensor, this lightweight mouse is suitable for all types of play styles. It has a weight tuning system, extra large glide pads for smooth movements, and an "aircraft-grade" aluminum structure. $29.99, Amazon



