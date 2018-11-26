***Sorry, this article is old news. If you want news on 2019, here's our take on the Black Friday deals period.***
Cyber Monday deals are happening now, and this week is the best time to pick up a gaming mouse for yourself or as a thoughtful gift for a gamer you like.
All the mice deals below are hand-picked as quality mice at actual discounts—they're ones we'd buy and use ourselves! For a whole lot more Cyber Monday deals, make sure to follow our full Cyber Monday PC gaming deals guide. And you can read more about our recommended mice in our gaming mouse buying guide to get the most value for your hard-earned dollars.
Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals
SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless | 12,000 DPI | $94.99 ($25 off)
One of SteelSeries' top gaming mice, the Rival 650 Wireless, is $25 off right now. It features quick charging, a dedicated secondary depth sensor, and a latency of only 1ms. Buy at SteelSeries
Razer DeathAdder Elite | 16,000 DPI | $39.99 ($30 off)
This one is our pick for best gaming mouse. It has a great optical mouse sensor that will work on both hard and cloth pads, and a body shape for a claw or hybrid claw/palm grip. Buy at Best Buy, Buy at Amazon
SteelSeries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse | $49.99 (Save $20)
We declared the Sensei the 'best ambidextrous gaming mouse' in our buyer's guide. Over the past year it's mostly been priced between $50 and $60, so this is an OK deal. Buy it on the SteelSeries website.
Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum | 12,000 DPI | $69.99 (Save $45)
Our favorite wireless gaming mouse and all-around best high-end gaming mouse, period, thanks to a great sensor and amazing-feeling click. This is the lowest price we've seen, down from its MSRP of $150 and typical Amazon price of $115. You can get it from Best Buy for only $69.99.
Logitech G203 Prodigy | 6,000 DPI | $24.99 (Save $15)
Our budget pick for the best gaming mouse. The G203 Prodigy has Logitech's premium design and build quality at an entry level price. It doesn't have a top-end sensor, but is still leagues better than budget mice from no-name brands. Buy at Amazon, Buy at Walmart
Logitech MX Master | $49.99 ($50 off)
One of the best wireless workstation mouses around, the original Logitech MX Master, is half-price right now. It's not branded as a gaming mouse, but it can do gaming just fine. Buy at Amazon
CORSAIR Scimitar Pro RGB | $44.99 ($35.00 off)
This has 12 mechanical side buttons (with 8mm of key travel), a 16000 DPI optical sensor, and RGB lighting. What else could you want out of a mouse? Buy at Amazon
Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum | 12,000 DPI | $34.99 (Save $45)
Logitech's most popular gaming mouse, with removable weights, a reliably great sensor and the best metal scroll wheel in the business. It's a heavy palm grip mouse, and more comfortable than its angular design might look. Buy at Best Buy or at Newegg
Razer Naga Trinity | 16,000 DPI | $79.99 ($20 off)
Another of our favorites for being the best MOBA and MMO gaming mouse— a small, comfortable mouse with a high quality sensor and three interchangeable thumb grips. Buy at Walmart.
Roccat Kone Pure Owl Eye | 12,000 DPI | $60 (save $10)
An ideal mouse for a small hand, armed with a high-end sensor and a nice matte plastic finish. Buy at Amazon
Logitech G403 | 12,000 DPI | $34.99 (Save $35)
The G403 brings Logitech's premium design and build quality to a simple no-frills mouse design. It features a high-end optical sensor and a removable 10g weight module. Buy at Best Buy
UK Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals
Steelseries Rival 310, Optical Gaming Mouse I £35 (Save £15)
This fantastic right handed gaming mouse from the halls of Steelseries is on sale now for £15 off. Buy it on Amazon
Steelseries Sensei 310, Optical Gaming Mouse, Ambidextrous I £35 (Save £15)
For the ambidextrous folk out there, this Steelseries Sensei 310, is an impressive £35, a perfect stocking filler. Buy it on Amazon
Steelseries Rival 600, Dual Optical Mouse I £50 (Save £30)
After a killer RGB right handed gaming mouse? This Steelseries Rival 600 is the king of mice at this price point. Buy it on Amazon
Razer Deathadder Elite | £50 (£20 off)
Of all the gaming mice, this is our favourite, and while it was cheaper on Black Friday (about £43) it's still discounted by 29 percent. Buy it on Amazon
Logitech MX Master AMZ Wireless Bluetooth | £36.99 (save £43)
One of the best wireless workstation mouses around. Not branded as a gaming mouse, but it can do gaming just fine. Buy at Amazon
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Gaming Mouse | £35 (£15 off)
You're getting 64 percent off this fine gaming mouse, perfect if you prefer Logitech's chunkier sculpting. Buy it on Amazon
Steelseries Sensei 310 Optical Gaming Mouse | £35 (save £25)
The lowest price on Amazon UK yet for the best ambidextrous gaming mouse, and high on our best-of list generally. Buy at Amazon UK
Logitech G300S Gaming Mouse | £28 (£12 off)
A good budget choice with nine programmable controls and a gaming suitable optical sensor. Buy it on Amazon
Corsair Glaive Optical Gaming Mouse | £50 (£16 off)
Custom lighting zones and interchangeable thumb grips going at a chunky discount. Get it from Amazon
Razer Lancehead optical gaming mouse | £95 (save £45)
This is a huge saving on one of Razer's most popular and reliable rodents, with a 5G laser sensor and 16,000 DPI. And a steal with almost £65 off the asking price. Buy at Amazon.
Logitech G900 Wireless Gaming Mouse Chaos Spectrum | £94 (save £40)
This wireless rodent from Logitech packs in lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless connection and a very handy mechanical pivot button.
How to pick a Cyber Monday gaming mouse deal
What should you look for in a gaming mouse? Tracking accuracy is paramount. A high-quality sensor makes aiming easier and improves enjoyment during everyday use. In addition, if you’re using a wireless mouse, an efficient sensor can also prolong battery life. Some notable examples include the Logitech 903’s PMW3366 optical sensor, Logitech Pro’s Hero sensor, the Razer Deathadder Elite’s 5G optical sensor, and the Corsair Scimitar Pro’s PMW3367 optical sensor.
Companies love to tout their mice’s DPI settings, but higher isn’t always better. While the hardware may support 10,000 plus DPI, chances are you won’t need to go past 5,000. Just take it from the pros: most professional FPS gamers prefer DPI settings under 1,000.
Ergonomics and shape matter too. If you’re a southpaw user, look for an ambidextrous mouse, like the SteelSeries Sensei 310. Then there are more specialized features. Do you need extra side buttons? How about wireless connectivity? What about adjustable weights? We cover mice with all these features.
Expired deals
Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse | £38 (£26 off)
A comfortable and feature-laden mouse from Razer. Comes with a removable LMB clutch and scrollwheel tuning. On Amazon this is easily the cheapest the mouse has ever been. Buy it on Amazon
Corsair M65 Gaming Mouse | £66 (£18 off)
This gaming mouse comes with two side grips that let you switch between a conventional arrowhead shape and a wider splayed footprint. Buy it on Amazon
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury | 4,000 DPI | $19.99 (Save $40)
The G402 is one of Logitech's budget gaming mice. It doesn't have the best sensor, but it's a solid 4,000 dpi optical sensor with just the right amount of buttons for most games. Available at Best Buy.
Corsair M65 Pro RGB | 12,000 DPI | $29.99
Armed with a 12,000 dpi sensor, this lightweight mouse is suitable for all types of play styles. It has a weight tuning system, extra large glide pads for smooth movements, and an "aircraft-grade" aluminum structure. $29.99, Amazon
SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse | $49.99 (Save $30)
This is one of our favorite mice (see our review here), and it typically goes for between $60-$70, so $50 is a very decent deal, especially considering one of our main complaints was the price. Buy it on Amazon.
Logitech G Pro | 12,000 DPI | $29.99 (Save $40)
Logitech's no-nonsense, ambidextrously shaped G Pro has a great 12,000 DPI sensor and a simple lightweight shape designed in tandem with professional gamers. There's a pricier version with a newer sensor, but you'd likely never notice the difference. This one's a real steal at the price. Buy at Amazon or Best Buy.
