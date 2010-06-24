Bioware loves the PC and should marry it

Bioware will keep making PC games forever and ever, they told Tim Ingham of CVG. They say that the PC is "made for games" and that they don't wonder if PC gaming is dying or whether or not they should support it. "Every two or three years we hear the announcement of fantasy being dead, PC gaming being dead and RPGs being dead," he said. "And yet, all of the biggest games that ever come out - that set the records - are nearly always PC games, and a lot of them are fantasy games. The biggest game in the world is a fantasy, PC, RPG MMO." What, Allods Online? What's he talking about?

