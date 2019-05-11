Bethesda outlines Rage 2's 2019 roadmap

Rage 2 might not even be out yet—it's scheduled to drop next week on May 14—but Bethesda has already outlined the development roadmap for its punky post-apocalyptic shooter, Rage 2 .

"The party doesn’t stop when Rage 2 launches on May 14," says a post on the official website . "With events, community challenges, new vehicles, additional enemies, new Cheats, and two huge expansions, Rage 2’s calendar is pretty packed for the rest of 2019."

From launch week, there'll be community challenges which will roll out every week in May and June through which you can secure prizes such as cosmetic skins—including the delightfully entitled Vomit Comet Pistol skin—while June and June will offer a selection of free new vehicles and enemies, too. August heralds a new "major expansion" called Rise of the Ghosts which will "add a brand-new storyline and region to explore, as well as new weapons, abilities and vehicles".

Get a peek at what's comin' in the 2019 #RAGE2 roadmap! It's like a GPS for AWESOMENESS. pic.twitter.com/1wW1D7VdxiMay 10, 2019

The second major expansion is slated for November, but for now Bethesda's being coy and not giving away further details of that just yet. It promises to share "more details soon", though.

In his Rage 2 preview last month, Samuel said: "What I like about Rage 2, too, is that the world feels chaotic in a way that fits the setting. You'll drive past factions having gunfights with other factions, which you can join in with, leave entirely or simply try to spoil by running everyone over. Other vehicles will drive by constantly, some friendly, and some not so much. There's a vendor in an overhauled ice cream truck who you can beep at to pull over and restock on the road.

"It might ultimately be a superficial way of keeping an often barren-looking world from feeling empty, but it dials up the idea that there's always a thing to go and check out on the horizon."