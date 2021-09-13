Genshin Impact Kokomi: Everything we know

If you're wondering when Genshin Impact Kokomi is arriving in Teyvat as a playable character, you don't have long to wait. She's the last of the new heroes coming with the 2.1 update and follows in the footsteps of the Raiden Shogun ( Baal ) and Kujou Sara .

If you've been keeping up with the Archon quests, you'll know that Sangonomiya Kokomi is the leader of the resistance, based on Watatsumi Island in the Inazuma region. So if you're looking for more details on this upcoming five-star Hydro character, here's what we know about Genshin Impact Kokomi, including her abilities.

Sangonomiya Kokomi's banner, Drifting Luminescence, will go live on September 21. It's unclear which four-star characters will join her, but I'll be sure to update this guide as soon as we learn more.

Abilities

Kokomi's abilities

Here are Sangonomiya Kokomi's abilities, passives, and Constellations:

Normal Attack: The Shape of Water Normal: Performs up to three consecutive attacks that take the form of swimming fish, dealing Hydro damage. Charged: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage after a short casting time. Plunging: Gathering the might of Hydro, Kokomi plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Hydro damage upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill Kurage's Oath: Summons a 'bake-kurage' created from water that can heal her allies. Using this skill will apply the Wet status to Sangonomiya Kokomi. Bake-Kurage: Deals Hydro damage to surrounding opponents and heal nearby active characters at fixed intervals. This healing is based on Kokomi's Max HP.

Elemental Burst Nereid's Ascension: The might of Watatsumi descends, dealing Hydro damage to surrounding opponents, before robing Kokomi in a Ceremonial Garment made from the flowing waters of Sangonomiya. Ceremonial Garment: Kokomi's Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Bake-Kurage damage are increased based on her Max HP. When her Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, Kokomi will restore HP for all nearby party members, and the amount restored is based on her max HP. Increases Kokomi's resistance to interruption and allows her to move on the water's surface.

Passives Tamanooya's Casket: If Kokomi's own Bake-Kurage are on the field when she uses Nereid's Ascension, the Bake-Kurage's duration will be refreshed. Song of Pearls: While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid's Ascension, the Normal and Charged Attack damage bonus Kokomi gains based on her max HP will receive a further increase based on 15% of her Healing Bonus. Princess of Watatsumi: Decreases swimming Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects. Flawless Strategy: Kokomi has a 25% Healing Bonus, but a 100% decrease in Crit Rate.

Constellations At Water's Edge: While donning the Ceremonial garment created by Nereid's Ascension, the final Normal Attack in Kokomi’s combo will unleash a swimming fish to deal 30% of her max HP as hydro damage. This damage is not considered Normal Attack damage. The Clouds Like Waves Rippling: Kokomi gains the following Healing Bonuses with regard to characters with 50% or less HP via the following methods: Kurage's Oath Bake-Kurage: 4.5% of Kokomi's max HP. Nereid's Ascension Normal and Charged Attacks: 0.6% of Kokomi's max HP. The Moon, A Ship O'er the Seas: Increases the level of Nereid's Ascension by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. The Moon Overlooks the Waters: While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid's Ascension, Kokomi’s Normal Attack speed is increased by 10%, and Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.8 Energy for her. This effect can occur once every 0.2 seconds. All Streams Flow to the Sea: Increases the level of Kurage’s Oath by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Sango Isshin: While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Nereid's Ascension, Kokomi gains a 40% Hydro damage bonus for 4 seconds after her Normal and Charged Attacks heal a character with 80% or more HP.

Ascension materials

Kokomi's Ascension materials

Character

You'll need specific Ascension materials if you want to level up Sangonomiya Kokomi. The Dew of Repudiation and Varunada Lazurite are both dropped by Hydro Hypostases, while the latter can also be looted from Oceanids. Besides those, you'll also need the following items:

Sango Pearl

Spectral Husk/Heart/Nucleus

Sango Pearl can be found around Watatsumi Island, so if you've spent much time exploring the area, you've likely collected some already. The Spectral items are dropped by Specters, a new enemy type that is exclusive to both the Watatsumi and Seirai islands.

Talents

These are the items you'll need to ascend Kokomi's talents:

Teachings of Transience

Spectral

Hellfire Butterfly

Crown of Insight

The Teachings of Transience—and its variations—can be obtained from the Violet Court domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays while, as mentioned above, the Spectral items are dropped by Specters found on Watatsumi and Seirai island. The Crown of Insight is a reward for upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine or the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma. You can also get it from various seasonal activities, like Midsummer Island Adventure or Thunder Sojourn.

Potentially the most difficult Ascension material to obtain is the Hellfire Butterfly, which is dropped by the La Signora weekly boss at level 70 and above.