Become Queen in Reigns: Her Majesty, due out this year

Out of all the games I’ve slapped on my phone during moments of boredom, Reigns is the one that’s stayed installed the longest, keeping me swiping left and right as I try to manage my needy kingdom. Today, Nerial and Devolver Digital announced its sequel for PC, Reigns: Her Majesty.

Just like the first game, Reigns: Her Majesty will see you take control of a burgeoning kingdom, making decisions by swiping left or right. Will you send your daughter to be educated in the city, or by the church? Will you allow the handsome foreign explorer to join you at court, or will you bar him from entry?

Choices change how much support you have from the peasants, church, army and how much gold you have in your coffers, as well as unlocking new advisers and events. It’s a balancing act as you attempt to be completely mediocre. Piss off the peasants, for instance, and they’ll overthrow you. Make them really happy, however, and they might crush you in a stampede as they attempt to throw gifts and flowers at you.

Reigns: Her Majesty also introduces mystical items that you’ll be able to collect in your inventory, using them to survive another day, and you’ll be tasked with navigating the murky worlds of politics and personal relationships. You’ll be joined by new advisers, too, including the Fox, the Handmaid and your moustachioed Chamberlain.

Reigns: Her Majesty is due out later this year.