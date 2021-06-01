The next Battlefield reveal will happen on June 9

In May, Electronic Arts teased (with no great subtlety) that the official reveal of Battlefield 6 (or whatever it ultimately ends up being called) would take place sometime in June. Today it got specific, nailing down the date to June 9.

#Battlefield RevealJune 9 pic.twitter.com/DvNEcCDtPgJune 1, 2021 See more

There's not much more to see at this point, except that the reveal will begin at an unpleasantly early 7 am PT/10 am ET/4 pm CEST, and it still technically falls within the boundaries of spring, which EA promised would happen back in February. (Summer begins on June 21.)

Still, we have a reasonable (albeit very broad) idea of what's coming: A pair of images that leaked in early May point to a modern or near-future setting for the game, which matches up with a March claim by leaker Tom Henderson, who said it will be set roughly ten years from the present time and will apparently turn the player into some kind of specialist mercenary who can opt to fight for either the US or Russia. That will be quite a break from the previous Battlefield games, which were set in WW1 and WW2, and according to Henderson the obligatory battle royale mode will make a similar break from Firestorm.

June 9 puts the reveal one day prior to the start of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, and three days before E3, which will include among other things the return of the PC Gaming Show. It's also 43 days before the EA Play online event, which is set for July 22. To stay on top of everything that's happening (because it's a lot), keep an eye on our full E3 2021 schedule.