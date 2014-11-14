Battlefield 4 Final Stand DLC coming next month

Electronic Arts has announced that Final Stand, the final DLC release for Battlefield 4, will be out in early December. But if you're a Battlefield 4 Premium subscriber, you can start playing it a whole lot sooner.

Announced back in September, Final Stand will add four new maps to the game, all set in the wintry north of Russia, along with weapons, vehicles, and gadgets, including a snowmobile, a hovertank, and the Rorsch MK-1 railgun.

Final Stand will be available to all on December 2, but Battlefield 4 Premium subscribers can get their hands on it from November 18. Details are up now at Battlefield.com.