Battlefield 3 Gamescom display gets a jet plane

We know that Battlefield 3 will be at Gamescom this year, but we don't know exactly which aspect of Battlefield 3 DICE will be showing. EA have given us a little clue, however. They've just wheeled a MIG jetplane into the Gamescom convention centre in Cologne. VG247 have spotted a bit of video of the fighter being assembled in the arena. Watch it below and imagine doing loops in it when Battlefield 3 is released on October 25 in the US, October 27 in Australia and October 28 in Europe.

Gamescom is just one week away. We'll be there covering all the latest announcements from the show floor. It's going to be huge.