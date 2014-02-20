Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate hits Steam April 2

In October 2013, Warner Bros. Interactive released Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate on the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita. Today, the company announced it will bring a Deluxe Edition of the game to consoles and PC via Steam.

Originally released alongside Batman: Arkham Origins , Blackgate is a "2.5D" side-scrolling game in the vein of Metroid and Castlevania, which takes place entirely in Gotham's Blackgate Penitentiary. Set three months after the events of Arkham Origins, Blackgate includes many of the same gadgets and gameplay elements of the Batman Arkham games (like its free-flow combat system), but lets you explore the prison on a 2D plane, with new abilities granting you access to new areas.

The Deluxe Edition, Warner Bros. says, will feature enhanced graphics, a new map and hint system for improved navigation and objective tracking, and 5.1 surround sound.

We knew that a PC version of Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate was likely on the way back in January, when it was listed among other unannounced games in a rumored Steam stats leak .

We thought that Blackgate's batbrother Batman: Arkham Origins was enjoyable in places, but that it lacked new ideas. It's also a little harder to recommend now that the developer announced it has no plans to release a patch that addresses some existing game breaking bugs. According to the trailer above, Blackgate arrives on Steam April 2.