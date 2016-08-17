Bandai Namco's first-person thriller Get Even has a bizarre new trailer

Get Even was announced in January 2014 as a horror-thriller FPS with blended single-player and multiplayer gameplay and near-photorealistic environments, being developed by Necrovision studio The Farm 51. At the time it was slated for release sometime in 2015, but then 2015 came and publisher Bandai Namco pushed it into 2016. And now it's happened again, with spring 2017 pegged as the target.

The good news is that Bandai Namco has finally revealed a little bit of what Get Even is actually about. You are Cole Black, awakened in an abandoned asylum with no memory save for that of an attempted rescue of a teenage girl with a bomb strapped to her chest. “What is real? Your understanding of the past is what will shape the outcome of your future,” today's announcement says. “Help Black travel into the distressing and tortuous depths of his own mind, by facing the truth and answering two very simple questions: ‘Why was he there?’ and ‘Who was the girl?'”

As a synopsis goes, it's a little lacking in precision, and the trailer doesn't do much to clarify things, but I was intrigued when Get Even was first announced and remain so now. Not only because of the story—I really dig weird videogames—but because of the integral role that technology is meant to play in the telling of the story: Get Even will support Auro Technologies' Auro 3D audio format to generate a more immersive experience “through an unparalleled dive into 3D acoustics.” That's pretty heavy marketing-speak, but good audio is a tremendously important (and often overlooked) component of a strong simulation, so I'm happy to see a studio really commit to it.

“Get Even is the biggest title that has ever been produced in our studio—it features the deepest story and the most advanced technology our teams have ever worked on,” The Farm 51 development director Wojciech Pazdur said. “Today, we are extremely happy that we can finally show the new face of Get Even to both players and media, immersing them into a new experience and asking them to find out: 'What is real?'”

What indeed. Try working it out for yourself by poring over the screens and signing up for updates at getevengame.com.

