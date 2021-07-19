Apex Legends' next character is a cursed moth-man with an army of drones

Season 10 of Apex Legends is coming to a close, which means it's time to meet next season's new Legend. A new "Stories from the Outlands" trailer introduced us to Seer, a cursed gunslinger with killer looks and an army of tiny drones.

Apex has been slowly teasing Seer's arrival over the last few days, plastering Olympus in tiny moth stickers and dropping odd drones across the floating city—drones that, when interacted with, display holographic moths before dropping unique gun charms.

Today's story trailer didn't give us much more, but delivered what little it had with slick animated flair. A moon explodes as a child is born, a kid with cursed eyes who supposedly brings anything that meets his gaze to rubble. The official site tells us a little more, describing Seer as wielding microdrones and an artist's eye, with brief shots that tell us we're looking at a real fashion icon—all sleeveless jackets and wide-brimmed caps.

Respawn also revealed the name of Apex Legends' next season, Emergence, which arrives with a new weapon (the Rampage LMG), ranked arenas, and some much-needed reworks to World's Edge—with minor earthquakes and voice lines in the current version of the map suggesting the massive Harvester may be about to go boom.

Expect to see more of Seer and the new season at EA Play this Thursday, July 22.