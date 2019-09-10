Apex Legends is getting boxed editions with exclusive skins for Lifeline and Bloodhound

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Apex Legends is free to play: Just pop over to Origin, grab it, and go. Come October, EA is going to take a shot at some retail revenues with the release of two physical editions of the game, one for Lifeline and the other featuring Bloodhound.

The Lifeline Edition will include the Guardian Angel Legendary skin for Lifelife, the Chooser of the Slain Legendary skin for the Flatline rifle, an exclusive Winged Guardian Banner and Angel Struck Badge, and 1,000 Apex Coins—enough to buy ten Apex packs or a Battle Pass, which is probably a better investment. The Bloodhound Edition will have the Intimidator Legendary Skin for Bloodhound and the Wrath Bringer Legendary skin for the Prowler SMG, a Feeling Impish banner and Tormentor badge, and the 1,000 Apex coins.

EA confirmed that the boxed editions will be released for PC as well as console, which is a little unusual—PC releases are generally digital-only these days—but a nice boon for box collectors. There won't actually be a disc in the box, however; Xbox One and PS4 owners will get an a proper physical copy of the game, but PC players will get an Origin code to redeem their in-game stuff.

Boxes are cool, and since 1,000 Apex coins normally goes for $10, the $20 price tag doesn't seem out of line. The only downside is that according to the announcement, the skins are exclusive, meaning that if you want both of them, you're going to have to fork over for both editions. The Apex Legends Lifeline and Bloodhound Editions are set to come out on October 18.