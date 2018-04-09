AOC refreshes its 35-inch curved G-Sync monitor with a faster panel

AOC has begun shipping a newer version of its 35-inch AGON monitor with a curved display and G-Sync support. Whereas the original SKU (AG352UCG) has a 100Hz refresh rate, the newer model (AG352UCG6) is capable of running a little bit faster, at 120Hz.

It's a bit unusual to see a monitor maker refresh an existing model with a minor upgrade, but that is what AOC has chosen to do with its largest gaming display, and second largest monitor overall (the company also sells a 40-inch 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate).

AOC also used the opportunity to bake in a couple of additional features, including its FlickerFree technology and LowBlue mode. Both are designed to reduce eye fatigue, especially after longer periods of use.

Everything else remains the same—this is still a 35-inch curved display with a 3440x1440 (WQHD) resolution, 4ms response time, 300 nits brightness, and 2,500:1 contrast ratio. As far as color accuracy goes, AOC claims 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

The ultra-wide Agon AG352UCG6 serves up both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, along with a built-in USB 3.0 hub (two ports), a headphone jack, and a pair of built-in 2W speakers.

You can purchase the monitor now for $900.