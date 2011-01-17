And in other PC gaming news…

Monday. Another day, another mountain of news we couldn't quite get round to. We've worked out backs off today, but its just not enough for you, is it? Well, you drinkers of all things PC gaming news, you'd better join us after the jump for the roundup of today's other news.
Three. Two. One. (Make your own hyperspace sound effects)
- Super Street Fighter IV may still be headed for PC. Or it might not. Equivocation is amusing. Or sometimes it's not. Saying something is hard. But saying PRECISELY NOTHING AT ALL is even harder.
- BioWare reveal their ship designs for The Old Republic and explain the creative process behind them.
- A hacker swipes 3.5million Runes of Magic account details .
- Jonathan Coulton returns to Aperture Laboratories with a new track for Portal 2 .
- A scheme to offer computers at less than £100 a system hopes to eradicate the digital divide.
- Some more insane Bulletstorm trailers arise.
- EA decide to go all 'controversial' with ' Your Mom hates Dead Space 2 '.
- Kinect is hacked to control a robot .
- Trion Worlds show off their Warrior class for Rift .
- Microsoft is rumoured to be developing PC beta drivers and SDK for Kinect .
- The Zerg's Creep is real ! Sort of…
- Magic the Gathering: Tactics shows off in a new trailer .
- Someone backstabs no less than seven guys in a row on Call of Duty: Black Ops.
The majority of the PC Gamer UK staff spent the weekend in a dark room, looking at bright screens. Tim spent Sunday in Blackwing Descent*, the first raid dungeon in World of Warcraft: Cataclysm, before rage-quitting and spending a full four hours driving up and down the highways in Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. Graham devoted his life to Bad Company 2. Tom, Rich and Owen had the most fun: they went back to Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance. Stupid happy people having fun. What did you play? What's your favourite story of the day? What have we missed? As always, let us know in the comments.
*Hard raid is hard.