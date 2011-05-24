Ghost Recon is back in a big way, and it's going to be free. We've got hands on impressions and the new trailer . What do you think, would you pay nothing to play Ghost Recon Online?

Today's rush of news has been almost enough to drown out the strange mix of astonishment and fear that comes with the announcement that Duke Nukem Forever has gone gold. Nothing can stop it at this stage, surely? It looks as though it's really coming out in June. We're bracing ourselves in preparation.

Be warned. Today's list of PC gaming news is small but extremely potent, like a Honey Badger, or a laxative. Get all the latest below.

Today in the PC Gamer office: Brink, Section 8: Prejudice and Terraria. Owen loves Brink because of the sliding, Tom loves Section 8 because of the falling from orbit and the rocket launchers, and I love Terraria because yesterday I finally defeated my arch nemesis, The Mother Slime. She exploded into a cluster of baby slimes, who I murdered and used as fuel for my torches. Happy days. What do you think we should be playing right now?