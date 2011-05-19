Today on PCGamer.com we reviewed The Witcher 2 , found out why Mass Effect's Commander Shepard is a MONSTER and saw the first images of the Minecraft sky dimension . On top of all that, we discovered that Arma 3 is on the way! The first screenshots of the new military man-shoot already look extremely impressive.
What more can we learn today from the world of PC gaming? Find out in our latest linky list of news.
- A US TV show has accused Portal 2 of being offensive to orphans .
- Here's a ton of pictures of amazing case mods .
- Nidhogg has a new trailer !
- A post by Redditor, mystictheory explains how he managed to set up a LAN one one PC .
- More mad Parkour skills, from Brink .
- The trippiest Minecraft mod yet, via RPS .
- The next Lego Harry Potter game is on the way.
- Here's a new FEAR 3 trailer .
- Rage's Anarchy edition is offering a double barelled shotgun as a pre-order bonus.
- Bioware founders Dr. Greg Zeschuk and DR. Ray Muzyka talk to Gamasutra about what they think of The Old Republic being compared to World of Warcraft.
Today in the PC Gamer UK office, we're on deadline, which means everything seems to be happening twice as fast as usual. As well as running around and screaming, we've been making exciting preparations for this year's E3. It's only a few weeks away, and we're looking forward to what should be an amazing showing for PC gaming this year. What would you like to see announced in LA in a few weeks time?