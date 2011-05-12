If you like World of Warcraft, or colourful boxes and are European then you should definitely check out out big World of Warcraft giveaway . If that doesn't take your fancy, check out Graham's attempts to pull off the perfect crime as stealthily as possible in his Deus Ex: Human Revolution diary , or take a trip around the world of Guild Wars 2 in the latest trailer .
We have a bumper crop of news-o-links today, featuring A Game of Thrones, Dirt 3, Mortal Kombat, Planescape Torment 2 speculation, Brink, Assassin's Creed Revelations and loads more. Enjoy!
- Still Alive is quite lovely when it's played really, really slowly .
- Mortal Kombat kollection is koming, I mean, coming .
- A Game of Thrones - Genesis website is now live .
- Here's a new Dirt 3 trailer .
- Obsidian contemplate the pros and cons of making Planescape Torment 2 .
- Brink updates detailed .
- Section 8 Prejudice Assault mode is unlocked .
- More Assassin's Creed Revelations info emerges. Will feature revelations, killing.
- More Hitman Absolution details emerge. It's going to have a Hollywood cast .
- Lineage is dead , in the west.
- Battle.Net has the patch notes for the latest World of Warcraft hotfixes .
- Gas Powered Games CEO Chris Taylor thinks that the free to play model is the way forwards.
- 95% of The Witcher 2 available to preload .
Here's a question. Does anybody out there listen to gaming soundtracks outside of games? If so, which are your favourites?