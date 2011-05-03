You like good games, right? And free stuff? Well, we've merged those two brilliant things into an ultro-list of gaming pleasure that won't bother your wallet for a penny. Check out our list of 20 free games you simply have to play now.
Granted, clicking the above link will mean committing hours of your life to some awesome games, if you don't have time to do that right now, swing your eyes towards the first PC screenshots for Deus Ex: Human Revolution, amuse yourself with leaked news of the new Assassin's Creed game, or watch a video of a power armoured mercenary riding a giant chicken .
If that's not enough for you, then point your bum at today's lengthy water-slide of PC gaming news, featuring Portal 2 trick jumps, a date for the start of the APB: Reloaded open beta and more.
- The APB open beta is set to kick off on May 18.
- Here are some Portal 2 trick jumps for you to try.
- Bulletstorm gets a patch .
- Dungeons & Dragons Daggerdale gets some new screenshots .
- Do you love Medal of Honor enough to get the new 8 disc soundtrack pack ?
- Here's an interview with Deus Ex: Human Revolution's art director on Human Revolution's aesthetic, and the danger of games using other games as inspiration.
- Red Faction: Origins is a TV miniseries, here's a trailer .
- Here's a new Combat Arms trailer .
- In a similar vein, Ubisoft are planning to launch their own studio to convert games into film and TV series.
- CVG chat to Splash Damage about the future of the company and Brink's early release.
- Back to the Future Episode 4 is out now .
- RPS take a look at a day in the life of an MMO studio .
- Excellent chemistry logic puzzler SpaceChem is getting a free update that will add a level editor, leaderboards and more.
Today in the PC Gamer office I stumbled in from a week spent walking up and down big hills in Scotland. The best thing about walking up hills is the nice view you get of other hills. In the north they're all craggy, wild and awesome, and a great place to set a game. It got me thinking, though. What are the best landscapes in PC gaming?