You're here for your daily intravenous shot of pure PC gaming news, but first let me provide you with a bonus hit of weird. Osada probably isn't strictly a game, but its odd musical twists and turns make it oddly captivating, with a heavy emphasis on the odd. Hopefully we'll be seeing similar levels of eccentricity from PopCap's new label, 4th & Battery dedicated to experimental short games.

You know what else is weird? The fact that traditional historic city building sim Anno is travelling into the far future for its next outing, Anno 2070 . You want something even stranger than that? How about two time travelling versions of Spider-Man in one game . That's almost more Spider-Man than any man can handle.

It's been a strange day in PC gaming so far, but can it get any weirder? There's only one way to find out, and that's to dive into our far out list of PC gaming news.

In the office today, Owen and I have become intrigued by Dinner Date . The screenshots don't make it seem like the most exciting game in existence, but the blurb promises that we get a look inside the diner's own subconscious, or something, and frankly we want to know what's going on. Can it be as strange as Osada? What's the weirdest game you've ever played?