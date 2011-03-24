Oh Duke. We know you're a badass and everything, but you've got to get a watch dude. Seriously.

It's amazing how an amusing video can defuse a situation. Now Duke Nukem Forever's eventual release is truly the stuff of legend. Also on the site today: How Blizzard changed the world . PC Gamer US celebrated Blizzard's 20th anniversary with a bumper April issue. We've put the first of the features on PC Gamer.com

For now, click more for your next dose of PC gaming news...



The Sims Medieval has been patched !



Here 's the first trailer for The First Templar. Its release date has also been confirmed .



There's lots going on in Lego Universe this weekend.



Look! Handheld mega-nostalgia .



Here 's "One of the best NASL applications" Rich has ever seen.



The official Minecraft store is live! And it's full of tasteful t-shirts.

Graham has gone! To Iceland. He's at the Eve Fanfest. If the schedule is anything to go by, he's possibly having the greatest day of his life (our words, not his). In more local news, we spent lunchtime playing Rainbow Six: Vegas 2. It might be a bit old, but I'm convinced that it's got one of the best cover systems I've ever used. Oh, and you can rappel in it.

What's your favourite co-op tactical shooter? Let us know in the comments.