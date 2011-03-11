It's Friday, and there's one lingering question that's going unanswered. Have you sold your soul to the EA devil? Be careful how you answer. EA's banhammers are more far reaching than we previously thought.

Elsewhere in the news, it's been a good day for impending games. Okay, so Batman: Arkham City isn't exactly "impending", but at least we have a date to go on. Shogun 2, however, is tantalisingly close. It's going to be great. Check out our Total War: Shogun 2 review to find out why.

But what else has been happening in the world of PC gaming? If only there was some way to compile a series of links into one place so that you could read it - hang on a minute, WHAT'S THIS?

The release of Dragon Age 2 yesterday has doomed my free time for the next week or two. I've already restarted it three times because I couldn't create a Hawke that I liked. Possibly for the first time ever, I've gone for Bioware's beardy default look. How do you approach character creators, do you try and create yourself, do you create a similar character across all your games, or do you skip the creator and play with the character you're given?