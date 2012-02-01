Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

CHEESE EGG

First, the Metro report that Game are in such serious trouble that they won't even stock new releases any more. Then MCV confirm that they will. But as a PC gamer, you probably do most of your purchasing online. We've got Steam , Origin , GOG and more. We've even got mobile apps that let us buy stuff over 3G. Game's apologetic selection doesn't quite hold up.

Click through for more news from the world of PC gaming

Have a great evening everyone! What was the last game you purchased from a brick and mortar store?

