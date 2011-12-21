Last night, the PC Gamer Mint Imperials united to celebrate the launch of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Sadly I missed it, but Rich and Owen were in attendance as the guild massed on the steps to the Sith Academy on Korriban and posing dramatically. Afterwards they retired to a lightsaber lit rave in the nearby cantina, before streaking through the academy halls like some sort of terrifying Sith fraternity. Apologies to all those new players scared by our mad naked dash across the planet, here's a Old Republic beginner's guide to make up for it.

Bioware founders Dr Ray and Dr Greg do a lecture and Q&A over at BAFTA .



RockPaperShotgun spot an excellent Skyrim UI mod, we'll be adding it to our Skyrim mods list soon.



Ubisoft's community manager tweets that Assassin's Creed Revelations has been updated with new maps.



Shacknews caught the end of Star Wars Galaxies on video.



VG247 say Borderlands 2 will drop enemies on you from the moon.



