[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/B2sXWsIMSvM[/embed]
So a Battlefield 3 patch is on the way, and it will finally nerf those searing doombeams they call 'tactical lights'. Now seems like a great time to jump back into the war, so to get you all in the mood here's a video of the amazing things the Battlefield 3 community has gotten up to. I think my favourite is the guy who snipes the pilot out of a helicopter and then jumps into it before it lands. Now feel humbled, because you will never be that good.
Check inside for a selection of manshooting skydiving PC gaming news.
- IndieGames spots Against the Wall, a very cool looking puzzle platformer.
- DSOGaming points us to a fan remake of Final Fantasy 7 in the Unreal Engine.
- GamesRadar say Rift will be launching a Dungeon Finder next week.
- Ken Rolston of Kingdom's of Amalur talks to IndustryGamers about the state of RPGs.
- Sony's virtual reality room is pretty crazy.
- Minecraft Lego!
What's the coolest thing you've pulled off in Battlefield readers?