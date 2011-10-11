I don't know if you've noticed, but Notch is slowly putting out cryptic hints about a new Minecraft dimension. Instead of his usual policy of 'reveal everything right away' he's instead been putting out coded messages for the fanbase. Minecraft wiki has assembled some of the information on the new location, called The Ender , which is home to Enderdragons . Ender. Dragons. Endermen crossed with dragons. I'll just let that terrifying concept sink in for you. If you need me, I'll be building a fortress deep within a mountain to hide in.

Rock Paper Shotgun inform us that Dragon Age 2: Mark of the Assassin and the Dragon Age Redemption web series are both out today.



Gamasutra cover CCP's Ben Cockerill's talk at GDC Online, in which he covers the notorious Eve monocle.



Sword of the Stars 2 is taking sign ups for closed beta, but only until tomorrow.



Eurogamer report on controversial mission details revealed by the game's ESRB rating.



GameInformer have gotten hold of a leaked Skyrim manual.



