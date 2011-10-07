[bcvideo id="1205426683001"]

Battlefield 3's Caspian Border map is open to all! And on thing is certain. Thomas Ashton Senior, you are a terrible pilot. I've not seen such awful flying in some time. If you were a real pilot your call sign would be 'Calamity'.On the other hand, wheeee! Jets!

I can't really complain, the first time I tried to fly a helicopter in Bad Company 2 I accidentally flew backward out of the map, crashed and doomed everyone inside. Sorry guys. Here's hoping DICE give us a chance to learn to fly outside of competitive multiplayer this time.

Check inside for a selection of barrel rolling, hot dogging PC gaming news.



Have you had a crack at Caspian yet readers? What did you think? More importantly, how do you fly those things?